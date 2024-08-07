Local paper covering Real Sociedad just dropped huge Zubimendi & Liverpool news

Liverpool could very well be on the way to landing their man in Martin Zubimendi this summer.

Lewis Steele now relays one report on X (formerly Twitter) from Noticias de Gipuzkoa, which now claims Real Sociedad are ‘increasingly resigned’ to losing the holding midfielder.

Local paper in San Sebastian with their view on Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool. @MikRec says Real Sociedad are 'increasingly resigned' to losing the midfielder #LFC 🔴

This follows updates from David Ornstein and reliable Reds insider Paul Joyce on the club’s interest in the 25-year-old.

The Spain international is currently available for a release clause of £51.7m [$65.5m].

How did Liverpool come about Zubimendi’s name?

It’s a very intriguing update from the local paper in the Donostia-San Sebastian region, which, to our knowledge here at Empire of the Kop, tends to be somewhat reliable on all matters Real Sociedad.

But how did Liverpool get to Zubimendi as a transfer option?

The arrival of Arne Slot no doubt represents a continuation of the style of football Jurgen Klopp brought and refined at Anfield.

That said, with every new head coach, some tweaks and changes are more or less inevitable. And now it seems the La Liga midfielder could be a key man in spearheading further changes, with Liverpool now keen on signing a controller over a destroyer at the base of thei rmidfield.

