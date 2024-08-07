Man Utd move for Liverpool-linked midfielder as Reds close in on new No.6 – Athletic

Liverpool fans will have seen the news that we are reportedly set to move for a new No.6 and it now seems that Manchester United may be trying to acquire someone linked with us.

As reported in The Athletic: ‘United are considering midfield options and one player under consideration is Sander Berge, who Burnley are prepared to sell.’

There have been several transfer windows where the Norwegian midfielder was seemingly close to a move to Anfield but it has never been completed.

With the 26-year-old moving from Sheffield United to Burnley this time last year, he now finds himself back in the Championship ahead of the new campaign.

Therefore, interest from the Premier League would likely be welcomed by Sander Berge and thus a move to Old Trafford would again surely be something that is at least considered by the player.

The defensive midfielder has seemingly been on Merseyside radars in the past and with the same report also confirming: ‘Liverpool are chasing a new No 6 from outside the Premier League’ – he fits the bill again.

With nobody being yet able to confirm who the Reds are going to move for this summer, someone like the former Genk man could certainly be considered a possible option.

If this is the case then it seems there will be a fight for his signature between the two most successful teams in the country.

