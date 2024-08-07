(Video) Sadio Mane opens up on life in Saudi Arabia with surprise meeting with Haaland

Sadio Mane will forever be known as a Liverpool legend and seeing him rub shoulders with one of Manchester City’s biggest stars, Erling Haaland, is certainly a surprise.

With the duo meeting during pre-season, they engaged in a back and forth of small talk which included our former No.10 confirming that he’s “content” with life in Saudi Arabia.

It’s great to see the Senegalese international remaining so happy with his life, especially after a relatively unsuccessful spell with Bayern Munich.

Let’s hope that the striker from the Etihad Stadium can’t can’t continue to try and emulate the success of the Al-Nassr man who had such a great time at Anfield in a red shirt.

You can watch the video of Mane and Haaland via @AlNassrFC on X:

هالاند هُنا 🤩

و ساديو ماني و هييرو يُرحبـان 💛

⁧#النصر_في_اسبانيا 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/I9fNuDDaZR — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) August 5, 2024

