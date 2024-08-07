Ornstein confirms Liverpool ‘not actively looking to sell’ club stalwart this summer despite bids

Liverpool fans are ready for the transfer activity to begin and it seems that we have made it clear that one player is not up for sale, despite widespread interest.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein reported: ‘Liverpool are not actively looking to sell Gomez. He remains part of Slot’s plans, but the versatile defender has other suitors beyond Newcastle.’

It’s news that should be welcomed given the longevity of the defender at the club and his ability to cover many different roles within the starting line-up last season.

When rumours started to spread that our No.2 could have been part of a possible move to Newcastle as part of a deal that involved Anthony Gordon coming to Anfield, it looked like his days on L4 were numbered but that is seemingly no longer the case.

If this means that Joe Gomez stays on Merseyside next season, then that can only be seen as a positive in what is already going to be a season of mass change for so many within the club.

As the only man left who has played under Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp, the 27-year-old can offer some stability after his nine years as a Red.

For Arne Slot to have a talented and versatile player in his squad, it helps reduce the need for further cover across any of the defensive positions in the new campaign.

As a push for a new No.6 looks set to start to increase in intensity, this should ease concerns over other areas that may be deemed in need of strengthening – especially if the former Charlton man was to leave this summer.

