David Ornstein confirms two hurdles Liverpool must clear to sign Martin Zubimendi

The sense of excitement in the air around the possibility of a first summer transfer for Liverpool Football Club is palpable.

That said, we mustn’t get lost in it all given official talks have yet to begin with Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi.

David Ornstein at The Athletic has confirmed there are two notable hurdles for the Reds’ recruitment team to clear should they decide to go full steam ahead for the Spanish international.

First up, Liverpool would have to pay the footballer’s £51.7m release clause in full – ‘if the La Liga club are not willing to negotiate a fee below that figure’.

Secondly, Richard Hughes and Co. would need to convince the Euros-winner to leave Sociedad – a task the player’s Premier League suitors (among others) have struggled to complete.

Who else likes Martin Zubimendi?

Zubimendi is understood to have attracted interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Barcelona, to name a few suitors.

His profile will most certainly have not been hurt by his exploits during the Euros – particularly during the final in which he was brought on to replace an injured Rodri against England.

Richard Hughes could make a difference for Liverpool

The Scot’s connections in the world of football agents could turn prove advantageous when it comes to (hopefully) succeeding whether other major outfits have failed.

The former Bournemouth operator is reportedly familiar with Zubimendi’s agent, Inaki Ibanez, for instance.

