Journalist notes ‘two key elements’ of Liverpool’s transfer strategy with which Zubimendi aligns

Liverpool’s interest in Martin Zubimendi aligns with ‘two key elements’ of their summer transfer strategy.

That’s according to journalist Paul Gorst, who was reacting to today’s news that the Reds are exploring a move for the Real Sociedad midfielder as the pursuit of a new number 6 increasingly gathers pace.

Taking to X this afternoon, the Liverpool Echo reporter noted how the 25-year-old fits in neatly with a couple of the main aspects as to how the Anfield hierarchy had intended to execute their transfer plans this summer.

He posted: “Two key elements of Liverpool’s summer business were thought to have been Richard Hughes’ knowledge of Spanish (& Italian) market and club’s ability to discover and meet release clauses in contracts. Martin Zubimendi interest is perfectly in line with both of those.”

Two key elements of Liverpool’s summer business were thought to have been Richard Hughes’ knowledge of Spanish (& Italian) market and club’s ability to discover and meet release clauses in contracts. Martin Zubimendi interest is perfectly in line with both of those. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) August 7, 2024

Hughes’ connections with the Italian market, having grown up in the country and began his playing career with Atalanta, have been well documented already, and it seems that he also boasts an extensive knowledge of players based in Spain into which Liverpool could tap.

Also, as Gorst mentioned, the Reds have a history of snapping up transfer targets with release clauses in their contracts, with Alexis Mac Allister being one such example.

A combination of those two factors appears to play into our hands when it comes to Zubimendi, and reports from Spanish media suggest that LFC are willing and able to pay the €60m (£51.7m) required to trigger an instantaneous move for ther Real Sociedad midfielder.

The player himself still needs to be convinced of the prospective switch, but if Liverpool can clear that hurdle, the chances of snapping him up would surely accelerate into ‘highly probable’ territory.

