‘We’ve been told’: Sky Sports journalist breaks additional Liverpool transfer update amid Zubimendi pursuit

Just as the door appears to be opening for Martin Zubimendi another is closing as far as Maximilian Beier and Liverpool are concerned.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds look set to miss out on the Hoffenheim forward this summer.

That’s despite alleged talks with the Merseyside-based outfit, as the 21-year-old has ‘clearly decided’ to favour a move to Borussia Dortmund.

🚨⚫️🟡 FC Liverpool have never lost their focus on Maximilian Beier. There were talks in recent days and weeks! #LFC … but we‘ve been told again today: Beier has clearly decided to join Borussia Dortmund over all other options ✔️ Process ongoing to reach the total agreement… pic.twitter.com/nLpbK2X8Oa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2024

The German centre-forward enjoyed a reasonably productive campaign in the German top-flight last term, registering 19 goal contributions (16 goals, three assists) in 33 Bundesliga appearances.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad are reportedly becoming increasingly resigned to the prospect of losing Martin Zubimendi this summer.

Liverpool are well-stocked in this department

Whilst you can never have too many talented youngsters, reinforcing the centre-forward position shouldn’t be considered a priority for Liverpool.

We’re already well-stocked between Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo – and don’t forget young Jayden Danns (18) in the mix either!

That’s not to suggest we’re not at all appreciative of Beier’s talents, but a move to BVB is probably a better fit for the time being.

