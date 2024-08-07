(Video) Transfer insider says Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye on’ lightning-quick Salah alternative

We know by now that adding a defensive midfielder is Liverpool’s priority in the remainder of the transfer window, but it seemingly isn’t the sole focus for Richard Hughes this month.

Speaking on The Transfer Exchange Show on KS1 TV, Steve Kay named a right winger as one player who the Reds are ‘keeping an eye on’, should the opportunity to sign him arise.

After discussing our reported interest in Porto enforcer Alan Varela, the journalist added: “They’re keeping an eye on Benfica’s David Neres as well.”

The 27-year-old winger primarily plays on the right and could duly offer an alternative to Mo Salah, with teenager Ben Doak the only other natural fit for that position in Liverpool’s senior squad.

Neres is renowned for his searing pace, having clocked a top speed of 35.4 kilometres per hour (22mph), as per SpeedSDB, while he also ranks highly for a number of underlying performance metrics compared to positional peers in Europe’s major leagues over the past year (FBref).

However, a return of just five goals in 32 appearances last season – during which he was also sidelined for three months with injury – doesn’t suggest that he’d be anywhere near as prolific as the Egyptian King, especially if he were to step up to the Premier League from the Portuguese top flight.

File this one under ‘unlikely to happen’.

You can check out Kay’s verdict in full below (from 1:14:04), via KS1 TV on YouTube: