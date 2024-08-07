(Video) Liverpool fans will love Thiago’s Scouse comment to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Thiago Alcantara brought an end to both his Liverpool and playing career at the end of last season but he certainly hasn’t forgotten his time with the Reds.

Captured speaking with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swede complimented our former midfielders English but he was quick to correct that he was in fact speaking: “Scouse”.

READ MORE: Man Utd move for Liverpool-linked midfielder as Reds close in on new No.6 – Athletic

It seemed clear that the Spaniard didn’t even know he was on camera so this shows how genuine his love is for his former club.

Now coaching at Barcelona, we all hope the very best for the 32-year-old and that hopefully his path will cross Anfield once again.

You can watch the video of Thiago and Ibrahimovic via @acmilan on TikTok:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions