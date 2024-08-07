(Image) Online update cheekily suggests that Liverpool have already made first summer signing

Liverpool may have already made their first signing of the summer transfer window…or so a cheeky online update might have visitors believe!

Now that we know the Reds are in the market for a defensive midfielder this month, Steve Kay told The Transfer Exchange Show on KS1 TV that Porto’s Alan Varela is the man who Richard Hughes is pursuing.

Somebody who’s either extremely enthusiastic over the the prospective transfer, or out to instigate a bit of an online wind-up, has now edited the 23-year-old’s Wikipedia page to indicate that the Argentine is now an LFC player.

The first sentence of his entry on the website was amended to read: ‘Alan Gonzalo Varela (born 4 July 2001) is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a defensive or central midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool FC.’

The information box on the top right of his profile was also changed to declare that the Reds are now his ‘current team’.

We imagine that it won’t be long before Wikipedia’s admins change it back to specify that he’s still a Porto player, but it just goes to show the appetite for new signings among some LFC supporters this month!

You can view a screenshot of Varela’s edited Wikipedia page below: