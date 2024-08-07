What Paul Joyce has now heard about Liverpool and Martin Zubimendi amid No.6 search

Liverpool are now reportedly ‘considering’ Martin Zubimendi this summer.

That’s the word from reliable Times journalist Paul Joyce on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon amid the ongoing search for a No.6.

Liverpool considering Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi . More @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 7, 2024

The Merseysiders are understood to have moved on from ‘destroyer’ profiles and appear to be concentrating on a potential ‘controller’, which would be a more suitable fit for Arne Slot’s tweaked system.

Are Liverpool going to sign Martin Zubimendi?

Joyce goes on to add in his report for The Times that Arne Slot is officially considering making the Spaniard his first potential senior signing of the window.

Critically, the Dutch head coach believes the 25-year-old ‘can add control to his engine room’ and would complement a more possession-focused game.

Any move for the footballer would likely see Wataru Endo moved on in the process given that the Japanese international is no longer seen as the right fit for the task at hand.

How much is Zubimendi’s release clause?

The report in question states that Zubimendi’s current release clause is £51m.

