Martin Zubimendi will be allowed to leave Real Sociedad if one thing happens – David Ornstein

Real Sociedad are reportedly ‘aware’ of Liverpool’s interest in Martin Zubimendi.

That’s the word coming from the ever-reliable David Ornstein, of The Athletic, on X (formerly Twitter). The reporter goes on to note that the La Liga club don’t wish to part ways with their holding midfielder, though they won’t stand in the Spaniard’s way should an exit be desired.

🚨 Real Sociedad aware of Liverpool interest on Martin Zubimendi. No bid yet + La Liga club don’t want to sell but if 25yo asks to go they will grant wish, say #Sociedad sources. Midfielder yet to communicate decision. W/ @GuillermoRai_ @TheAthleticFC #LFC https://t.co/B5ZvtnHYMB — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 7, 2024

The 25-year-old helped guide La Real to a sixth-place finish in La Liga in 2023/24.

What is Zubimendi’s position on Liverpool’s interest?

If one report from local journalist Mikel Recalde is to be believed, the footballer is ‘very attracted by the proposal’.

Intriguingly, this has yet to be communicated back to the Spaniard’s current outfit, though you could certainly forgive Zubimendi for taking his time with such a decision – especially given he’s been with the club since the age of 12 (joined the youth setup back in 2011).

What could be more exciting than playing a central part in an already extremely talented Liverpool side where the midfield will play a central role under Arne Slot?

Food for thought, at the very least!

