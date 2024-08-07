(Video) Impeccable tackles, killer passes – What LFC can look forward to if they sign Zubimendi

With Liverpool now exploring a deal for Martin Zubimendi – as reported by top-tier sources such as Paul Joyce and David Ornstein – Reds fans may already be starting to get excited by the prospect of what the Real Sociedad midfielder can deliver at Anfield.

Of course, with official talks yet to be conducted, the potential transfer still has a few stages to go before it reaches completion, but it’s hard to blame supporters for licking their lips in anticipation at what might be to come.

Footage of the 25-year-old in action for club and country has been doing the rounds, with one particularly incisive pass to Mikel Oyarzabal against arch-rivals Athletic Bilbao a sight to behold.

Zubimendi in action 🎯pic.twitter.com/CAh66MEEKh — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 7, 2024

Zubimendi came on for Rodri at half-time in the Euro 2024 final, and while the Manchester City star’s enforced withdrawal may have felt like a killer blow for Spain, the Real Sociedad midfielder did an impeccable job as he helped his nation to a 2-1 triumph over England in Berlin.

A combination of impeccably timed tackles and interceptions, surging runs from deep and the vision to unfailingly pick the right pass summed up what the Spaniard is all about.

We can’t help but imagine those qualities being exhibited on a regular basis at Anfield, if Liverpool can get their man!

You can check out Zubimendi’s Euro 2024 final highlights below, via @bakicomps on X: