Xabi Alonso drops huge comments on Martin Zubimendi amid Liverpool links

Martin Zubimendi’s name has been catapulted into the limelight since Liverpool’s links to the player have been confirmed and fans have been scrambling to find out as much as possible about a potential new signing.

Speaking with The Guardian in 2022, Xabi Alonso who coached the 25-year-old during his time as Real Sociedad B was full of praise and said: “Martin’s a player all coaches would want.

“He’s generous, he always thinks more about his teammates than himself. He has that ability to generate play, to make those around him better, always offering solutions; to improve the move.

READ MORE: (Video) Everything former PL striker had to say about Zubimendi amid Liverpool links

“He understands what the next step is before the ball gets to him. He has that ability to organise, the axis. I loved working with him.”

Given the calibre of manager the former Red is today, hearing these comments about a player we may be about to sign should fill everyone with confidence.

After winning the Euros with Spain this summer, there are more people aware of the talents of Arne Slot’s potential first signing as head coach but any extra information is certainly welcomed.

READ MORE: Ornstein confirms Liverpool ‘not actively looking to sell’ club stalwart this summer despite bids

For the Bayer Leverkusen boss to be able to speak so highly about the man who seems destined to fill the No.6 role, despite only spending a matter of months coaching him in the youth set-up, shows a real admiration of the player.

When Rodri left the Euros final against England at half-time, it seemed that Gareth Southgate’s side would take control but it was the presence of a very capable replacement that helped ensure victory was secured.

All this points towards us fans being set to welcome a player who could add a lot to a new era at Anfield.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions