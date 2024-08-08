(Video) Carragher names three Liverpool midfielders who ‘can’t run’; wants a new player

Liverpool have seemingly entered the market for a new midfielder and are ready to pounce on target, something that was very much needed according to Jamie Carragher.

Speaking on The Overlap, our former defender discussed limitations in our squad and said: “Liverpool definitely lack legs and energy in midfield.

“If you think of how they finished last season, it was Mac Allister, Endo and Harvey Elliott as the midfield three. All got great strengths but none of them can run and when I look at that position – I say it’s a fear.”

It seems Arne Slot and Richard Hughes agree as our links to Martin Zubimendi are certainly growing in ferocity, meaning there will soon be more depth in this area.

This doesn’t mean that stating Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott “can’t run” still isn’t a bit harsh though!

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Liverpool’s midfield (from 9:30) via The Overlap on YouTube:

