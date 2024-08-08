(Video) ‘Crucial hours ahead…’ – David Lynch drops afternoon update on Zubimendi to Liverpool

David Lynch has said that Liverpool are facing into some ‘crucial hours’ in their ‘fast-moving’ pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

The reliable reporter took to his eponymous YouTube channel on Thursday afternoon to share his latest information on the prospective transfer, with Real Sociedad today launching a charm offensive to try and entice the 25-year-old to stay put (The Times).

Lynch pointed out that, while Anfield chiefs may need the midfielder to try and push for a move, it’s also vital that they respect his wishes and wait for him to decide on his immediate future.

In an encouraging soundbyte, the journalist noted that Liverpool wouldn’t have made it this far into negotiations if Zubimendi had flatly refused their initial approach, believing that there’s some level of interest from his side in a possible switch to Merseyside.

The reporter said: “These are some crucial hours ahead in terms of that decision. Liverpool won’t want to hang around because, if they can’t get this deal over the line, they will want to look at alternatives in that midfield position.

“Also, there’s the threat of other clubs coming in and maybe even turning the player’s head if he’s resolved to go, so [LFC] need this to move quickly, and I’m sure they will be puting pressure on to make sure that’s the case, but obviously not too much pressure to force the player to go back into Real Sociedad’s arms and to decide that he’d prefer to stay.”

Lynch added: “You need to get the player to give the green light; that is the big thing that’s hanging up in the air now. We don’t know which way this is going to go. Maybe even 50-50 you could call it, and we’ll have to see whether Zubimendi decides that this is the summer for him to move, and that Liverpool is the right club for him. Maybe he wants to follow in Xabi Alonso’s footsteps.”

From what the journalist has said, the ball firmly appears to be in the player’s court at this moment in time. If La Real are successful in persuading him to stay, Liverpool will swiftly move on to other targets as the 30 August transfer deadline looms large.

However, if the midfielder’s heart is set on joining the Reds, that could well tip the scales decisively in our favour to get the deal done and pay the LaLiga side a sum which’d be acceptable to them.

As Lynch has said, this story is evolving at a rapid rate, and there could be a dramatic twist either way before long!

