Former Liverpool defender lands new job on international stage after Anfield exit

After watching Thiago Alcantara leave Liverpool and become a coach at Barcelona, it’s clear that when a player departs Anfield it can lead to a complete change in career.

As reported on dbu.dk: ‘Daniel Agger is employed as a new assistant coach for the men’s national team and national coach Morten Wieghorst.’

Since leaving the Reds in 2014, the defender saw out the end of his career with Brondby and then became a coach at HB Koge in 2021.

After leaving in 2023, the Dane has been without a role in football but this return shows his passion for the game and his nation – for whom he captained and played for 75 times.

The 39-year-old played in our most recent legends game against Ajax and we all know that his hand is tattooed with the letters ‘YNWA’ such is his connection with the club and anthem.

We’ll all be hoping that our former No.5 can have a successful spell with the national side and prove himself as an able coach on the international stage.

Should this be a role where he thrives, then who’s to say that one day his paths can’t cross with the red side of Merseyside once again.

If John Heitinga can become assistant coach under Arne Slot, then a lot less strange things have happened than the prospect of Daniel Agger having that job one day too!

