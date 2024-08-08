(Video) Liverpool fans will delight in Mark Goldbridge’s reaction to potential Zubimendi coup

Although Liverpool still have work to do if they’re to secure the signing of Martin Zubimendi, a certain Mark Goldbridge has been left ‘gutted’ over the Reds’ seemingly strong position in this transfer pursuit.

The Manchester United-supporting YouTuber gave his two cents on the ongoing speculation surrounding the Real Sociedad midfielder, and his envy at the efficiency with which LFC have frequently done business in the market was obvious.

In a video for That’s Football on Thursday, he began by saying: “Liverpool are about to complete the signing of Zubimendi, and I’m gutted, absolutely gutted.

“When Liverpool move in on a player this quickly, they end up holding a Liverpool shirt. Liverpool are ridiculously efficient when they move in on a deal, and they’ve moved in on this deal.”

Goldbridge went on to praise the Reds for their promising pre-season performances and results, lauding Arne Slot for preserving a sense of ‘continuity’ from the end of the Jurgen Klopp era.

LFC fans will understandably be wary not to jump the gun on Zubimendi, especially with La Real plotting a charm offensive to try and keep him at the club, but many Kopites might still delight in seeing an ardent United supporter voicing his ‘admiration’ for their arch-rivals, clearly through gritted teeth.

Liverpool have history when it comes to wrapping up transformative signings with minimal fuss. Will it be the came with their pursuit of the Spain midfielder?

You can view Goldbridge’s reaction in full below, via That’s Football on YouTube: