Liverpool journalist shares news of bitter Anfield injury blow which has ruined Reds’ plans

The season hasn’t even started and already the unwanted spectre of injury is wreaking havoc with Liverpool’s plans.

Jurgen Klopp’s final year at the club was characterised by a seemingly endless catalogue of injuries to first-team regulars, and ironically one player who was a beneficiary of that is now on the other end of the equation.

As revealed by prominent LFC-focused journalist David Lynch in his Substack column on Thursday, Jayden Danns will now be sidelined until October with a back problem, having already missed the Reds’ pre-season tour to USA.

Liverpool had intended to loan out the 18-year-old for the 2024/25 campaign, but those plans have now been scuppered by this unwelcome setback for the teenage forward.

The back injury could hardly have come at a worse time for Danns, who not only was deprived of his opportunity to make a positive early impression on Arne Slot in pre-season but has also seen his prospects of regular first-team minutes on loan go up in smoke.

The teenager was thrown into Liverpool’s senior side in February when a number of big names were sidelined, with an unforgettable week seeing him make his debut, play in our Carabao Cup final triumph and score twice in an FA Cup win over Southampton.

He’d surely have been handed plenty of minutes in the U.S. over the past fortnight had he been fit, with the new head coach giving opportunities to a series of Reds youngsters, and he’ll be cursing his horrendous luck.

For now, all we can hope is that Danns’ recovery goes as smoothly as possible and that, when the winter transfer window rolls around, he can then earn a loan move to a club where he’ll enjoy plenty of action and build upon the enormous promise that he’s already shown at Liverpool.

