‘With this attitude…’ – Reported £45m Liverpool target has left his manager absolutely scathing

“I’m already ready [for the new campaign], on the starting blocks, and I wouldn’t want to have to drag along those who are still celebrating last season. We are now in a much more difficult situation than we could have foreseen.”

Players going AWOL to try and force a transfer is nothing new in football, but we’re struggling to recall previous instances which provoked such an unrestrained public admonishment from the manager of a rebel.

Although Liverpool had never seemed likely to snap up Koopmeiners from the moment that terms were agreed with Juventus, the Dutchman’s recent actions surely represent the final nail in the coffin as regards any potential interest from Anfield.

If Slot had been keen on the 26-year-old before, with the duo having previously worked together at AZ Alkmaar, that mightn’t be the case any longer after the midfielder’s refusal to train with his current club.

If a player is going to those lengths to engineer a transfer now, there’s every chance that they’ll try to pull a similar stunt the next time they want a move, and frankly that glaring lack of loyalty is something the Reds should swerve without a second thought.

In any case, it looks increasingly likely that Liverpool will strengthen their midfield by snapping up Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Should that prospective deal materialise, we can’t envisage too many supporters being bothered about what happens next with Koopmeiners after his recent antics.

