‘Agreement in place’: Liverpool reportedly just boxed off transfer for Martin Zubimendi – Pedro Almeida

Liverpool have allegedly secured an agreement with Real Sociedad for the transfer of Martin Zubimendi.

The Merseysiders, if one claim from Pedro Almeida on X (formerly Twitter) is to be taken at more than face value, are understood to have met the La Liga club’s £51.7m release clause.

🚨🇪🇸 Agreement in place between Liverpool and Real Sociedad for the transfer of Martin Zubimendi. €60m transfer fee. #LFC — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) August 8, 2024

It would be Arne Slot’s opening senior signing at Anfield following his move to L4 from Feyenoord in the summer, replacing long-serving boss Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

The Reds are set to next face Sevilla at home this coming Sunday in our final pre-season friendly ahead of the trip to Ipswich Town on August 17.

Take this update with a pinch of salt, Reds…

With the absolute greatest of respect to Almeida, we’d urge fans to not get excited at this current point in time.

We may very well have come to an understanding with Sociedad already over a hypothetical fee we would plump out for Zubimendi’s services.

However, the most reliable sources close to the situation – The Times’ Paul Joyce very much among them – have made clear that this deal is far from being done.

Liverpool’s interest is 100% clear; Arne Slot wants the player at Anfield for the 2024/25 season. But Real Sociedad’s charm offensive very much suggests there’s still a lot of legwork left for us to do to get this move over the line.

Hold off on the fireworks for now, Reds…

