Liverpool chief just announced ‘perfect’ multi-year deal that broke this morning

Liverpool’s pursuit of commercial greatness has seen them re-establish a relationship with one of Britain’s most iconic brands, Lucozade.

Chief commercial officer Ben Latty confirmed the news in question on liverpoolfc.com, heralding the agreement as a ‘perfect example’ of the club meeting its commercial targets.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership between Liverpool FC and Lucozade, two iconic brands united by a rich heritage and a relentless pursuit of sporting innovation,” he said.

“We have developed ambitious commercial targets to attract the best brands that fit with Liverpool Football Club, and that can also help drive further success on the pitch. This partnership with Lucozade is a perfect example of that fit.”

This follows prior deals agreed with Husqvarna (world leaders in robotic mowing) and Japan Airlines during the summer break.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Elsewhere, the Merseysiders are understood to be pulling away in the “race” to sign Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard has reportedly yet to inform Real Sociedad of his decision, though the La Liga outfit is expecting the 25-year-old to accept a switch to Anfield in the current window.

READ MORE: ESPN pundit: ‘Amazing’ player Liverpool are trying to sign is unlike anyone in the Premier League

READ MORE: ‘Undergoing his medical’: Sky Sports journalist says Liverpool target on verge of signing 5-year deal

Liverpool’s £300m business plan

The Echo’s Chief Business of Football writer, Dave Powell, has highlighted the importance of this latest deal – among many others – in helping Liverpool achieve their long-term financial goals.

“Over the past year, the Reds have added blue-chip brands such as Google Pixel, Japan Airlines, Husqvarna, STRAUSS, Orion Innovation, and UPS to their roster of commercial partners as the club looks to break the £300m mark in commercial revenues in the coming year, having posted a £272m figure for the 2022/23 financial period,” the reporter noted.

“Liverpool, under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, has long pursued a strategy of sustainable success, with commercial revenues a key pillar of income for the club, impacting what happens both on and off the field.”

It represents another step forward in the right direction for a club that continues to exact as a shining example, for the most part, of how to operate sustainably in the Premier League.

Great news for all involved with Liverpool Football Club.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions