Thursday lunchtime update suggests Liverpool could get Zubimendi move wrapped up promptly

An update on Thursday lunchtime has indicated that Liverpool are now within ‘touching distance’ of securing the signing of Martin Zubimendi.

GIVEMESPORT sources have claimed that the Real Sociedad midfielder is keen on the proposed move to Anfield, and that Arne Slot intends to trigger the 25-year-old’s release clause of around £52m, having made ‘positive progress’ in trying to entice the Spaniard to Merseyside.

The Spain international has reportedly had his head turned by the Reds’ interest and his club seem increasingly resigned to losing him amid a sense of helplessness if the above figure is triggered.

The report adds that Liverpool were ‘confident’ that they’d made a significant breakthrough in the pursuit of Zubimendi by Wednesday evening, having initially been insistent that they were simply exploring the possibility of a deal rather than actively chasing the player.

Insider sources have expressed surprise that the 25-year-old was pursued with more vigour than long-standing targets such as Andre, Manu Kone and Morten Frendrup, but there’s believed to be an eagerness from LFC to get the move done rather than regretting another missed opportunity.

From this report, it’d seem that plenty of the ingredients are in place for Liverpool to secure Zubimendi’s signature sooner rather than later.

A combination of the player’s desire to join the Reds, Slot’s willingness to trigger the release clause and Real Sociedad’s resignation to the move going through all point towards it being potentially wrapped up rather quickly.

As can often happen towards the end of a transfer window as the deadline rapidly approaches, this proposed deal appears to be moving with real haste, more so than any of the myriad other rumours which have enveloped LFC this summer.

There are still hurdles to be cleared such as the medical and the nuances of any prospective contract at Anfield, but if all goes to plan, those will be boxed off with minimal fuss.

It’s beginning to look like another classic case of Liverpool being patient and waiting for just the right player before moving swiftly and (fingers crossed) getting their business completed efficiently, rather than taking a scattergun approach to recruitment and ending up with a top-heavy squad of misfits.

