ESPN pundit: ‘Amazing’ player Liverpool are trying to sign is unlike anyone in the Premier League

Mario Suarez is of the mind that Liverpool could be about to make a very good signing in Martin Zubimendi.

The Real Sociedad has been courted, with little success, by the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

However, it now seems that the Merseysiders could be about to make a breakthrough with one of Europe’s most exciting midfield talents.

“Well this is an amazing player. I don’t know if you watched the final of the Euros. He got in because Rodri was injured. He changed the game!” the former Atletico Madrid footballer spoke on ESPN’s YouTube channel.

“He started to steal balls, to play offensively. I don’t know if physically [he has] what the Premier League needs but he’s a very clever player. He’s not the strongest or fastest, he’s not the type of player we’re used to watching in the Premier League.

“In Spain he’s compared to Xabi Alonso a lot with all the difference and all the respect. I think if he’s 70-80% of what Xabi Alonso gave to Liverpool – he’ll be a great signing.

“Let’s see what happens with the release clause, but what I can tell you about him is he’s a really good player with a good quality, good long pass, good short pass, tactically he’s very intelligent very clever. Physically he can improve for sure if he goes there. I think he’ll be a great signing for Liverpool.”

The 25-year-old played a key role in Spain’s Euros 2024 win, coming on to replace Rodri at half-time as Luis de la Fuente’s men secured a 2-1 win over Gareth Southgate’s England in the final.

What to expect from potential new signing Martin Zubimendi?

Expect a significant departure from Jurgen Klopp’s ‘lighthouse’ in Brazilian No.6 Fabinho for starters.

A midfield containing the Spain international and Alexis Mac Allister will most certainly be geared towards greater control. The former possesses sound distribution from the deeper areas whilst keeping the ball well under pressure – an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s tweaked system.

That’s not to suggest Zubimendi is defensively unreliable; the Real Sociedad star is more than capable of holding his own in individual challenges despite his slight frame.

There will be work to do, don’t get us wrong, but Liverpool would undoubtedly be signing an exciting talent capable of dictating the tempo of a game and protecting the backline.

