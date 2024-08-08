‘Will be busy’: Fabrizio Romano’s evening transfer update for Liverpool is very good news

Liverpool will go one step further than Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Barcelona if they manage to persuade both Real Sociedad and Zubimendi over a summer transfer.

Fabrizio Romano now reports, however, that the Reds’ business will be far from over should they manage to land the Spaniard’s signature.

The Italian has noted that the Merseysiders have cast their gaze over ‘other opportunities on the market’ and promised a ‘busy’ August for the club.

“Trust me, it could be not over for Liverpool,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“They are also looking at other opportunities on the market, so Liverpool will be busy in August. Now they are looking to sign Zubimendi, but there could be more for Liverpool.”

Arne Slot’s outfit is understood to be keen on bolstering the forward line with a new wide man plus identifying centre-back reinforcements.

Who could Liverpool sign next?

The elephant in the room remains Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle future, though, for the time being, this looks set to require an even more significant outlay on our part.

In our view here at Empire of the Kop, we’d quite like to see the club focus on more pressing matters – in particular, the future of the backline.

Joel Matip’s exit as a free agent has ultimately left us short in the heart of the back four and we’ve our doubts over where Sepp van den Berg is considered a serious option to fill his boots this coming season.

Options in the market continue to thin too with Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho (formerly linked with Liverpool) having already agreed a move to French champions PSG.

Though, we’ve no doubt there will be further opportunities around to exploit.

