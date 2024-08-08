Fabrizio Romano’s morning transfer update for Liverpool means heartbreak for Man United & Arsenal

It’s looking like the transfer window is about to start ramping up for Liverpool and Fabrizio Romano’s latest update could spell danger for Premier League rivals.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian journalist reported onMartin Zubimendi’s possible Anfield move: “Contacts are ongoing with both player and club.

“Liverpool want Zubimendi and they are confident, optimistic to make it happen while there are still steps to follow on this story to get it done.

“It’s important also to clarify that Arsenal were never negotiating for Zubimendi this summer, while I’ve never heard anything concrete about Man United so far.”

Should we manage to secure the services of the midfielder in this window, then it would be a major coup for the Reds but if we add on beating Manchester United and Arsenal to his signature – it just makes it even better.

The Spaniard impressed many with his performances at the Euros, particularly when he came on for an injured Rodri in the final, meaning we would have understandably faced competition for his signature.

Hearing both Alvaro Morata and Xabi Alonso speak out in support of the player’s talents too, should mean that supporters can get even more excited about the prospect of completing this deal with Real Sociedad.

The 25-year-old has proved tough to lure away from the Basque Country and this makes the work of Richard Hughes even more impressive, should we manage to get this one over the line.

Providing Arne Slot a player of the ability of the man born in San Sebastian would be a great way to kick-start his reign as our new head coach.

