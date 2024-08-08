(Video) ‘His brain is different…’ – Romano fuels Liverpool fans’ excitement over Zubimendi

Fabrizio Romano has done his best to fuel Liverpool fans’ excitement over a potential swoop for Martin Zubimendi.

The Italian transfer reporter has said that the Reds are planning to ‘go very big‘ to try and bring the Real Sociedad midfielder to Anfield, and he was effusive in his praise of the Spain international.

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel, the journalist said: “First point, let me say, it will be a fantastic signing. This is a special midfielder. His brain is different. We are in the top, top category.

“Last season he was playing in the Champions League with Real Sociedad and we also saw his quality in the Spanish national team – a top player.”

We’ve already explored how Zubimendi compares with Liverpool’s current options in the number 6 role and concluded that he would indeed offer an upgrade in that position for Arne Slot.

Romano has also alluded to the 25-year-old’s proven ability at the highest level for club and country, having accrued plenty of LaLiga and European experience with Real Sociedad and starred as a substitute in Spain’s Euro 2024 final success over England.

If – as seems increasingly likely – he’s to be the Reds’ first signing of the summer transfer window, it’d be a statement coup from Richard Hughes.

You can check out Romano’s comments on Zubimendi below (from 5:25), via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: