(Video) Scholes says Liverpool’s 2024/25 season end is ‘virtually done for me already’

Liverpool fans are hoping that Arne Slot can have a successful first season as our manager and that means possible improvement on what we achieved in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign.

Speaking about our 2024/25 season prospects on The Overlap, Paul Scholes predicted: “I think the top three are virtually done for me already in Liverpool, City and Arsenal.”

The former Manchester United man didn’t state in which order the final three would finish but let’s take it that, as we were the first mentioned, then we will be the ones to come out on top!

It’s going to be a strange campaign where we all try to balance the optimism of what came before with the realisation that things may have to get a little bit worse – before they can then get better in the long-term future.

You can view Scholes’ comments on Liverpool (from 29:00) via The Overlap on YouTube:

