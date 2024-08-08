(Video) Scholes names four players who Arsenal would swap with Liverpool right now

Liverpool fans are hoping that Arne Slot can repeat the feat of competing in a title race with Arsenal and Manchester City this upcoming season and hopefully even go one step further.

Comparing the two teams in red on The Overlap, Paul Scholes named an area of the pitch that our team is better in than the Gunners: “Liverpool’s front three or four, would [Arsenal] probably swap them for their front three or four?

“You think of the quality that’s in there with Salah and Nunez not so much, he’s struggled a little bit.”

If we take out Darwin Nunez, then the four options of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz can be deemed the players that the former Manchester United man is talking about.

Let’s hope then that the rest of our squad, along with the possible inclusion of Martin Zubimendi and any others we may sign, can prove to be better than our rivals too and that our new head coach can achieve success in his first campaign.

You can watch Scholes’ comments on Liverpool’s attackers (from 20:02) via The Overlap on YouTube:

