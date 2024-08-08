(Video) What Sociedad have just shared from training amid Zubimendi rumours will interest Liverpool fans

Martin Zubimendi’s links to Liverpool have grown in intensity over the past few days and that has led many to think that it’simply a matter of time before he signs but Real Sociedad appear to have different ideas.

Taking to their social media accounts, the Spanish club shared videos of the 25-year-old being very much part of pre-match preparations for their final friendly of the summer.

This doesn’t mean that we won’t complete a deal for the Euros winner but shows that his focus is very much in San Sebastian at the moment.

There will no doubt be more negotiating needed then from Richard Hughes if we are to secure his and Arne Slot’s desired No.6 in this window.

You can view the footage of Zubimendi via @RealSociedad on X:

✅ Todo preparado para jugar el último amistoso. pic.twitter.com/iBfGDJIaZT — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 8, 2024

