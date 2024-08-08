(Image) Real Sociedad troll Liverpool fans with Zubimendi post on official X account

Martin Zubimendi’s chances of joining Liverpool have took a major hit and it seems that Real Sociedad are reveling in the prospect of maintaining the services of a key player.

Taking to their X account, the Spanish club confirmed the squad who would be travelling to Germany for a friendly with Union Berlin which not only including the 25-year-old who is linked with an Anfield move but he was front and centre as the only image on the post.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce delivers Zubimendi suckerpunch update that no Liverpool fan saw coming

Given the absence of Arsenal-linked Mikel Merino from the squad, the presence of the Euros winner should spell more concerns that a move to Merseyside is becoming less likely.

There’s still time for a change of heart and some clever negotiating from Richard Hughes but we’re seemingly drifting further away from seeing the boyhood fan of the club he represents, becoming a Red.

You can view the image of Zubimendi via @RealSociedad on X:

📋 La convocatoria para el partido de mañana.#FCUnionRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/jIb2xt5SLi — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 8, 2024

