‘Undergoing his medical’: Sky Sports journalist says Liverpool target on verge of signing 5-year deal

Liverpool appear set to miss out on one reported target in Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho.

The Ecuadorian is now understood to be undergoing a medical with PSG. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) this morning that the defender will afterwards sign a long-term contract keeping him at the club until 2029.

⤵️⏳Willian #Pacho, now undergoing his medical with @PSG_inside. After that he will sign a contract until 2029. Pacho will be a new player of #PSG today ✔️ https://t.co/n7nbfdx2fa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 8, 2024

The Merseysiders were said to hold an interest in the Bundesliga talent, with The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reporting as recently as last week on the club’s long-standing interest.

Which defender could Liverpool sign?

Speculation has been rife around Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, though it seems Newcastle United have already stolen a march for the England international this summer.

On top of that, the Reds have yet to formalise their interest in the Premier League centre-half, according to The Mirror, despite having reportedly enquired about the player back in March.

Alternatives could include Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie or Stade Rennais’ Arthur Theate, among others.

There’s certainly no shortage of options for our recruitment department to dive into, as and when the opportunity arises in August.

Elsewhere: Fabrizio Romano speaks highly of Martin Zubimendi

Fabrizio Romano shared some exciting insight into what our potential opening signing of the summer window will bring to Liverpool – should he agree a move.

“First point, let me say, it will be a fantastic signing. This is a special midfielder. His brain is different. We are in the top, top category,” the Italian spoke on his YouTube channel.

“Last season he was playing in the Champions League with Real Sociedad and we also saw his quality in the Spanish national team – a top player.”

Martin Zubimendi is understood to be open to a summer switch, though the Reds have yet to thrash out the details of a move as things currently stand.

