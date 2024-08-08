Journalist notes key difference from Liverpool ‘sources’ as Zubimendi’s stance becomes clearer

After eight weeks of myriad rumours throughout the summer transfer window which haven’t come to fruition, some of which have been more fanciful than others, Liverpool could finally be about to strike gold with Martin Zubimendi.

Speaking on the Born N’Red Playback page, journalist Lewis Steele pointed out that, unlike the many other links which had done the rounds over the past two months, ‘sources’ from within Anfield have corroborated the reports surrounding the Real Sociedad midfielder.

He proclaimed: “There have been hundreds of players linked to Liverpool this summer and sources around the club have been steadfast in denying them straight away. This one has not been like that at all. It’s been basically agreeing that the club are very interested in him and very keen. The interest is very strong.”

The same reporter then penned an article for the Daily Mail this afternoon in which he professed that the 25-year-old is ‘leaning towards leaving more now than ever before’, despite last-ditch attempts from La Real chiefs to convince him to remain in San Sebastian.

Steele’s insight from his contacts at Liverpool is striking. Whereas it seems that every other rumour throughout the summer was swiftly batted away, the links with Zubimendi have been met with a firm thumbs-up.

That ‘reliability filter’ would indicate that the interest is genuine and that the hierarchy are quite determined to snap up the Spain international, whose own increasing change of heart towards leaving La Real is also quite telling.

The Daily Mail report pointed out that the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich were turned down by the 25-year-old, who’s spent his entire senior career so far at the Anoeta, so it’s not as though he’s a player who’d readily jump ship at the first sign of another club wanting him.

Zubimendi has been called up for his side’s friendly against Union Berlin on Friday, whereas teammate Mikel Merino was omitted amid the ‘advanced’ stages of a prospective move to the Gunners (Fabrizio Romano), so there’s still crucial work to be done for Liverpool to get their man.

However, it feels increasingly as though the tide is shifting in our favour, and hopefully there won’t be any late setbacks to dampen the spirits of Red supporters who can taste that long-awaited first signing of 2024.

