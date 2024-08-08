Paul Joyce delivers Zubimendi suckerpunch update that no Liverpool fan saw coming

It seemed that Liverpool were about to announce that a move for Martin Zubimendi was completed but now everything is turning a little bit Moises Caicedo.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Real Sociedad have launched a charm offensive to keep the Liverpool target Martín Zubimendi at the La Liga club…

‘Zubimendi has previously rejected advances from clubs and Sociedad are hoping the Basque-born player will remain at his boyhood club despite the lure of the Premier League and Champions League football.’

This will certainly come as a worry to our fans, not least as we know the man who has provided the update is revered among our fans for being one of the best sources available.

It seems that Real Sociedad are powerless to stop clubs approaching the player and meeting a release clause but by demanding it’s paid in one installment, they’re managing to put some suitors off.

Add on a clear push now to convince the 25-year-old to remain at his boyhood club, it’s not going to be as easy as some may have first hoped for an Anfield switch to be completed.

As should be the case, the player has a lot of power and it’s up to the Spaniard whether he wants to leave home or pursue a new challenge in his career.

With other high calibre candidates being turned down from all parties in San Sebastian already, it seems Richard Hughes has a tough job on his hands to deliver Arne Slot a key part of his new-look side.

There will no doubt be other options but it seems clear that the arrival of our preferred option is far from a forgone conclusion thus far.

