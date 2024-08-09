How much money Liverpool could now earn as Tottenham in ‘advanced talks’ for Dominic Solanke

Liverpool are now set to benefit from an additional cash boost this summer.

Ben Jacobs reports on X (formerly Twitter) that former Red Dominic Solanke, now of Bournemouth, is the subject of ‘advanced talks’ between the Cherries and Tottenham.

Tottenham now in advanced talks with Bournemouth over a club-record move for Dominic Solanke. Solanke has a £65m release clause in his contract and Bournemouth determined to hold out for as close to that figure as possible. Spurs hopeful of coming to an agreement with… pic.twitter.com/MPUPc4mf8a — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 9, 2024

The Merseysiders have a 20 per cent sell-on clause inserted in the deal that took the Englishman to the south coast back in 2019.

Solanke enjoyed a productive 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League, registering 19 goals and three assists in 38 top-flight games last term.

How much would Liverpool earn from their sell-on clause?

Theoretically, if Spurs do meet Bournemouth’s £65m release clause, The Athletic reports that we could stand to earn as much as £9m from the arrangement.

A welcome little cash boost at a time when we’re pushing hard for Martin Zubimendi’s signature (release clause worth £51.7m) and hope to land further targets.

It’s a shame it never quite worked out for Solanke at Anfield – though understandable given we boasted the talents of Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah at the time!

Nonetheless, we do wish the very best for our former striker should the move to London go ahead.

