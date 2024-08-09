(Video) Alisson’s reaction to returning to Liverpool training will interest fans

Alisson Becker was among the final party to return to pre-season training for Liverpool and cameras were present to capture the moment he stepped foot in the AXA Training Centre for the first time.

It’s safe to say though that the Brazilian didn’t exactly have a beaming smile across his face.

Given the volume of change within the club and losing two key members of the goalkeeper coaching department, it’s understandable to feel a little unusual for the start of this season.

Let’s just hope it was holiday blues and nothing more sinister on the mind of our No.1.

You can view the video of Alisson via @LFC on X:

