Medical underway: Sky Sports journo confirms hijack of reported Liverpool target is ‘finalised’

Liverpool fans are awaiting the first transfer of the Arne Slot era and that may now be one step further away, especially given the latest news about one target.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg on X: ‘West Ham‘s Technical Director Tim Steidten has finalized the hijack deal for Jean-Clair Todibo. Todibo and Steidten, now on their way to London.’

To watch a player who was previously linked with an Anfield move being reported on by the Sky Sports journalist in Germany, certainly narrows down the number of targets that remain available for Richard Hughes.

It was previously reported in the Shields Gazette: ‘West Ham had reportedly agreed a season-long loan deal with Nice for Todibo. The defender has also been linked with Newcastle United as well as their Premier League rivals Liverpool’

It certainly seems that West Ham have secured themselves a solid replacement for Kurt Zouma at the heart of their defence, as Julen Lopetegui’s revamp of the squad continues.

Jean-Clair Todibo could have been viewed as competition for Ibou Konate, Jarell Quansah, Sepp van den Berg, Nat Phillips and Joe Gomez to play alongside Virgil van Dijk for the upcoming campaign.

The Nice defender’s arrival in England will certainly be one to watch and we can either see whether the Reds have let one pass us by, or if we were right to not complete a deal.

Despite all focus currently being on Martin Zupimendi, there will still be a list of candidates for other positions we may want to fill at Anfield.

Time will tell whether this will include centre-halves but if it does, then we’ve just lost out on one potential target.

🚨⚒️ 🆕 West Ham‘s Technical Director Tim Steidten has finalized the hijack deal for Jean-Clair #Todibo ✔️ Todibo and Steidten, now on their way to London 🛫 Steidten has convinced the 24 y/o central defender to join #WHUFC over Juventus with personal talks in Nice. Agreement… pic.twitter.com/UPhT3TYhRw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 9, 2024

