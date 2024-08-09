How Martin Zubimendi responded to Liverpool fan in Berlin asking him if he’s signing

Martin Zubimendi kept his cards close to his chest when questioned by one Liverpool fan over the possibility of an Anfield switch this summer.

One fortunate Berlin-dwelling fan, @Baybars_lfc, shared the interaction with the Spanish midfielder on X (formerly Twitter) following a chance meeting.

The No.4 only smiled at the question, though at least he didn’t outright shoot it down!

والله سالته رد عليي بابتسامة 🥺

ان شاءالله يجينا يارب 🤲 — 🇸🇾بيبرس-90 (@Baybars_lfc) August 8, 2024

The 25-year-old flew over to Germany with the Real Sociedad squad to partake in one final pre-season friendly today against Union Berlin (6pm).

What’s the current state of play with Martin Zubimendi?

And so the nervous wait for Zubimendi’s decision continues!

The former Xabi Alonso protege with Real Sociedad B is stuck between a rock and a hard place – an exciting new future under Arne Slot or the familiar delights of San Sebastian.

It’s worth pointing out that this isn’t the first time the holding midfielder was faced with the prospect of a big move away from the club.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal came to La Real with high hopes and left empty-handed. There is a world in which the same happens to Liverpool.

Fingers-crossed the project just proves too enticing to turn down!

