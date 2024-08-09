Paul Joyce confirms Liverpool departure imminent and new contract for youth prospect

Liverpool fans are awaiting the start of incoming transfer activity but it seems that there will be outgoings before we see a new man come through the door.

Taking to X, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas a loan target for Championship side Stoke City. Set to sign a new deal first.’

It’s a classic move to tie down the long-term future of a promising young player, whilst also then sending them out on loan to a club that can benefit their progression.

The Championship would present the 18-year-old with a new challenge and a platform to express himself in senior football for the first time, on a regular basis.

After being handed minutes under Jurgen Klopp, it seems that Arne Slot is happy for the Scouser’s progression to continue at another club next season.

Seeing as the last campaign’s opportunities led to an international call-up for Wales, the academy graduate will be hoping that this continues in the near future.

It will be great to watch the attacker express himself for Steven Schumacher’s side and we will all be hoping that success will follow for him.

You can view the Koumas update via @_pauljoyce on X:

