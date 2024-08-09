‘Total agreement’: 21-y/o Liverpool target agrees move to another club despite talks with the Reds ‘in recent days’

Liverpool appear set to miss out on the opportunity to sign Maximilian Beier this summer.

Transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) this morning that Borussia Dortmund have ‘now reached total agreement’ with the player.

BVB are now engaging in ‘advanced’ talks with Hoffenheim to complete a move for the 21-year-old forward.

This update arrives despite the Reds having reportedly held talks over the player in ‘recent days and weeks’, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on the same social platform.

Beier registered 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga games to help steer Hoffenheim to a seventh-place finish in the German top-flight and secure Europa League qualification.

A shame to miss out on Beier but Liverpool have bigger fish to fry

Maximilian Beier with the German national team at the Euros – (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

With the greatest of respect to the No.14 – signing a centre-forward this summer was never going to be a priority. Opportunism or not.

The Merseysiders have clear priorities in the current window and those include signing a new wide forward, a holding midfielder and a centre-back.

There may also be room for a new left-back judging by our reported interest in Lanus defender Julio Soler.

Beier looks a potentially terrific player, and we wish him all the best with Dortmund. Regardless, we’re still very happy with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota and are excited to see how Arne Slot plans to bring out the best in both.

