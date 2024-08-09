‘Total agreement’: 21-y/o Liverpool target agrees move to another club despite talks with the Reds ‘in recent days’

Liverpool appear set to miss out on the opportunity to sign Maximilian Beier this summer.

Transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) this morning that Borussia Dortmund have ‘now reached total agreement’ with the player.

BVB are now engaging in ‘advanced’ talks with Hoffenheim to complete a move for the 21-year-old forward.

🚨🟡⚫️ Understand Borussia Dortmund have now reached total agreement with Maximilian Beier on personal terms. Long term contract ready and BVB now in concrete, advanced talks with Hoffenheim to bring in the striker. ⏳🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/M4RY5OloZN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2024

This update arrives despite the Reds having reportedly held talks over the player in ‘recent days and weeks’, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on the same social platform.

🚨⚫️🟡 FC Liverpool have never lost their focus on Maximilian Beier. There were talks in recent days and weeks! #LFC … but we‘ve been told again today: Beier has clearly decided to join Borussia Dortmund over all other options ✔️ Process ongoing to reach the total agreement… pic.twitter.com/nLpbK2X8Oa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2024

Beier registered 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga games to help steer Hoffenheim to a seventh-place finish in the German top-flight and secure Europa League qualification.

A shame to miss out on Beier but Liverpool have bigger fish to fry

With the greatest of respect to the No.14 – signing a centre-forward this summer was never going to be a priority. Opportunism or not.

The Merseysiders have clear priorities in the current window and those include signing a new wide forward, a holding midfielder and a centre-back.

There may also be room for a new left-back judging by our reported interest in Lanus defender Julio Soler.

Beier looks a potentially terrific player, and we wish him all the best with Dortmund. Regardless, we’re still very happy with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota and are excited to see how Arne Slot plans to bring out the best in both.

