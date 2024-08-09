Not Zubimendi; Negotiations continuing between Liverpool and La Liga club for Anfield arrival – report

Liverpool fans are waiting for updates from La Liga about the possible signing of Martin Zubimendi but it appears that he’s not the only player we’ve got our eye on.

Relevo provided an update on our pursuit of Giorgi Mamardashvili: ‘That is why the negotiations between Liverpool and [Valencia] must be closely followed, because not only would he leave more than 30 million in the coffers, but with those 3 million in salary, the club could sign two players.’

It seems that the Spanish outlet are not only confirming that negotiations are continuing for the goalkeeper but that they expect a decent enough fee and salary offer that will allow Valencia to sign two replacement players.

READ MORE: ‘Official announcement’: Sociedad confirm midfield departure amid Zubimendi Liverpool links

All eyes are currently on Real Sociedad as Arne Slot looks to have selected the No.6 that he wants as part of our first team, for his maiden campaign as head coach of the Reds.

It’s likely this will not be the only deal, if it is indeed even completed, and that Richard Hughes has several other irons in the fire in terms of potential transfers in this window.

The arrival of the Georgian stopper could then suggest that Caoimhin Kelleher could soon leave Merseyside, which would explain our search for a replacement already.

READ MORE: Medical underway: Sky Sports journo confirms hijack of reported Liverpool target is ‘finalised’

The arrival of the 23-year-old could also be seen as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker, even though he’s still just 31 himself.

With 37 appearances for the Spanish side last season, the international stopper is used to being a first choice which would complicate this even further.

If this report is to be believed though, it would add depth to our ranks in a very important position.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions