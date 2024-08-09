David Ornstein delivers fresh Friday afternoon update on Zubimendi and Liverpool

Liverpool fans have been eagerly awaiting a new update on the progress of our pursuit of Martin Zubimendi and that has now been delivered for us all.

Taking to his X account, David Ornstein reported: ‘Liverpool continue work to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

‘Players going other way not focus of talks for now. Delay more due to deal structure, #LFC efforts to convince 25yo to leave & #Sociedad’s to persuade midfielder to stay.’

It shows that there’s still a lot of work to be done by Richard Hughes if we are to get this deal over the line and deliver Arne Slot his first signging as our new head coach.

It appears that the Real Sociedad man has been labelled as the perfect option for the No.6 position and that is what has started our approach to meet the buy out clause in place.

Watching two of his midfield teammates in San Sebastian (Mikel Merino and Jon Gorrotxategi) be subject to sales and rumours of departures, may have caused concern that we couldn’t buy our man.

This update from the journalist who works for The Athletic though, shows our main concerns now are having to convince the player and not how his parent club will replace him.

If the Euros winner is to be a Red this summer, it feels like we are in a crucial part of the negotiating process.

You can view the Zubimendi update via @David_Ornstein on X:

🚨 Liverpool continue work to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Players going other way not focus of talks for now. Delay more due to deal structure, #LFC efforts to convince 25yo to leave & #Sociedad’s to persuade midfielder to stay @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/LZ1lQASh0b — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 9, 2024

