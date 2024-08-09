(Video) Fabrizio Romano’s evening update on Martin Zubimendi is everything Liverpool fans will want to hear

Martin Zubimendi has a tough, tough decision to make in the coming days amid interest from Liverpool Football Club.

The opportunity to switch to Merseyside this summer is undoubtedly one of a lifetime, though one equally can’t discount Real Sociedad’s counter-proposal to keep him in San Sebastian.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the player does believe the Reds are ‘really something special’, but the La Liga outfit are pushing hard with their charm offensive to keep him at the club.

“The player is really, really tempted by this possibility. He believes that Liverpool is really something special,” the CaughtOffside columnist said.

“So he rejected many clubs in the recent years, but he believes Liverpool could be something really special for his career.

“On one side he is very tempted by this possibility. On the other side, Real Sociedad, after they understood Liverpool were coming in very strong [and were] prepared to negotiate around the release clause, started working with their board to keep Martin Zubimendi at the club.

“Presenting their ideas for a decision with the manager also taking to Martin Zubimendi directly to persuade him. So Zubimendi is now in a beautiful situation – you have Liverpool asking for you and your club wanting to keep you! But at the same time it’s complicated for the guy to make a decision.”

Who will win in this battle for Zubimendi’s heart?

One local journalist, Mikel Recalde, has backed the footballer to choose Arne Slot’s Liverpool. Though, it seems too close to call as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop!

The important thing to note is that, at the very least, we’re still very much involved in the race – which is exactly the reassurance we all needed.

Fingers crossed it goes our way. What a signing that would be to kick off Richard Hughes’ reign as sporting director!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Fabrizio Romano’s eponymous YouTube channel: