Sky Sports journo says ‘extraordinary’ $65.5m player wants to join Liverpool ‘with immediate effect’

Florian Plettenberg’s overnight update on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that Martin Zubimendi is ‘keen’ to join Liverpool Football Club. And reportedly ‘with immediate effect’.

The midfielder does have a $65.5 [£51.7m/€60m] release clause that reliable sources have suggested the Reds would need to meet in full.

Intriguingly, however, the Sky Germany reporter claimed it was ‘unclear’ if this is indeed the case.

🚨🔴 FC Liverpool are pushing to sign Martin #Zubimendi with ongoing talks ✔️ 25 y/o midfielder is keen to join #LFC with immediate effect. His agency „Idub Global“ with best connections to Liverpool as they are also managing Xavi Alonso. w/ @kerry_hau 🤝 It’s unclear whether… pic.twitter.com/zCtUM0DGar — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 8, 2024

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano told supporters that Zubimendi believes a move to Anfield would potentially be ‘something really special for his career’.

However, the man Xavi dubbed ‘extraordinary’ (via the CaughtOffside columnist on X) is understood to be in two minds over a potential decision amid Real Sociedad’s charm offensive.

Liverpool should be capable of paying the release clause up front

It’s not a position we’re sure the club would prefer to be in, but the word going around is that we’d most certainly be good for the money.

Instalments would be a preferable alternative, though the books are in more than good enough shape to handle such a financial setback.

The only question that remains is where Martin Zubimendi’s head and heart lies? Potential greatness at Arne Slot’s Liverpool? Or home comforts in San Sebastian?

