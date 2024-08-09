Spanish news outlet confirms Sociedad ‘confidence’ amid Zubimendi negotiations – report

Liverpool fans had thought that a move for Martin Zubimendi was all but sorted but now it seems his parent club are willing to put up quite the fight in order to keep him in Spain.

Providing an update, Miguel Gonzalez wrote for Diario Vasco (translated): ‘Confidence in the continuity of Martin Zubimendi.

‘Real Sociedad have offered him a contract improvement and have made it clear that he is important to the sporting project, but the player is not sure about leaving for Liverpool.’

This seems to be the news coming out of San Sebastian, that there is a growing belief the midfielder will remain at his boyhood club despite the Reds being seemingly ready to meet a release clause.

It feels a lot like the situation with Moises Caicedo last season where a fee was agreed with Brighton but the player had his heart set on a move to Chelsea instead.

This time, both the club and the player seem to be fighting against a move despite our apparent willingness to pay the release clause up front.

Now it’s time for Richard Hughes to prove his negotiating skills, if we deem that the Euros winner is in fact the player that we need for Arne Slot to implement his style of play.

It feels like a deal that is finely balanced at present and all three parties have a big say on what the conclusion of this saga may be.

Watching the midfielder present in training and pre-season friendlies for his current club though, it feels like his heart is very much with the La Liga club at this moment in time.

