‘Official announcement’: Sociedad confirm midfield departure amid Zubimendi Liverpool links

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting news from Spain as much as we are Merseyside at the moment and the latest update has been provided via Real Sociedad themselves.

Taking to their official X account, the La Liga outfit reported (translated): ‘🤝 OFFICIAL STATEMENT | Gorrotxategi, transferred to CD Mirandes.’

The departure of Jon Gorrotxategi, another midfielder from the Basque side, means that there is now more reliance on the options currently available at the squad.

Given the absence of Arsenal-linked Mikel Merino from the squad selected for the most recent pre-season friendly, it seems that another option in this position could be about to leave too.

This certainly doesn’t mean that the prospect of Martin Zubimendi leaving the club is totally off the cards but it does pose manager Imanol Alguacil the prospect of needing several reinforcements in one position, should everyone depart in this window.

That would put extra stress on the manager and his staff, as they would certainly not want to lose too many key players in the same summer.

It’s now over to Richard Hughes to try and deliver Arne Slot the player they both think will be able to implement his new style of play best.

If that proves to be the Euros winner, then we’ve got quite a job on our hands to get this one over the line.

You can view the post from Sociedad via @RealSociedad on X:

🤝 COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Gorrotxategi, cedido al @CDMirandes. Zorte on, Jon! pic.twitter.com/va94JxzwKA — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 9, 2024

