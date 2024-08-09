(Video) Sociedad post yet another Zupimendi video as Liverpool links linger

Whilst Liverpool, Real Sociedad and Martin Zupimendi seemingly remain locked in negotiations for the services of the midfielder, his parent club seem happy to publicly share his presence with their team.

After positing a video of the 25-year-old in training and preparing for a pre-season match, the La Liga outfit are plastering their star man all over the internet.

They are of course more than allowed to do this but given the public tussle for his services, it seems like a deliberate ploy from the San Sebastian club.

We’ll see where this all ends for the Euros winner but it’s proving to be quite the transfer saga already.

You can watch the video of Zubimendi via @RealSociedad on X:

