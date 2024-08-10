(Image) Alisson eases Liverpool fan concerns with timely social media post

When Alisson Becker was captured walking into training for the first time this summer, it’s safe to say he didn’t look the happiest we’ve seen him.

It led to many either joking about the reaction to a first day of work after the summer holidays or being worried about why the Brazilian didn’t want to be back on Merseyside.

In what seems like a deliberate answer to these concerns, our No.1 took to his Instagram story to not only post a picture of him smiling as he walked into the AXA Training Centre but also use a smiley face emoji.

Fingers crossed it was just the holiday blues and that we can spend many more years with the 31-year-old in our goal.

You can view the image of Alisson via his Instagram stories:

