Liverpool set Zubimendi deadline as transfer saga drags into weekend with ‘sea of ​​doubts’ – report

Liverpool fans have been eagerly awaiting positive news on Martin Zubimendi since his name was fired into the limelight but still the wait goes on for a real update.

Reporting for Noticias De Gipuzkoa, Mikel Recalde stated: ‘the final say lies with the player, who continues to be a sea of ​​doubts but who has to make a decision this weekend because [Liverpool] are not going to wait for him.’

It seems then that the Reds have set a deadline for the player, meaning a decision will need to be made before Monday on whether he will be making a Merseyside move or not.

READ MORE: David Ornstein delivers fresh Friday afternoon update on Zubimendi and Liverpool

This places the ball in the court of the 25-year-old once again but this is really where the power has been for quite a significant amount of time now.

Real Sociedad can conduct their own charm offensive and we can pay a release clause but this all hinges on the decision of the Euros winner and what he wants to do.

It is a big decision for the boyhood fan of the San Sebastian outfit but he needs to now make one in order to stop this rumbling on for too long.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce confirms Liverpool departure imminent and new contract for youth prospect

By setting this deadline, we should ensure that we don’t end up spending weeks on a player who may not even come to Anfield – then we can start assessing other targets.

Arne Slot will seemingly be hoping that RIchard Hughes can get this deal over the line and it could prove to be an indicator as to how good the duo are at convincing players to join the club.

Crucial hours ahead, let’s see how it pans out.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions