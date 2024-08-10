(Image) Liverpool provide timely injury update for Klopp stalwart ahead of new season

It’s going to be an interesting campaign for Arne Slot and the job at Liverpool will be hard enough without having to deal with as many injury problems as we seem to face.

One such concern has already been present with Andy Robertson who is yet to play in pre-season despite being part of the full tour of the USA.

Thankfully though, the club have shared images of our latest training session and the captain of Scotland is very much part of the on-field action.

This will be a massive boost to the new head coach as we all know how vital our No.26 was to how we played under Jurgen Klopp.

